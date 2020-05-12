Virtual Museum Trips for Students

Classrooms for most if not all our students have transitioned into their computer screens. Without the traditional classroom set up, field trips that were planned to local museums and zoos have been canceled as well.

However, Upgradedpoints.com has made it possible for students to take virtual tours of 12 of the most famous museums in the world with just a simple click of their mouse. Here is the full list of museums students can virtually tour thanks to the team over at Upgradedpoints.com:

There is also a free worksheet PDF that is available for the museums if teachers or parents who are homeschooling their children, for the time being, would like to use as an opportunity for an assignment.

Click here for the PDF Museum Worksheet if you would like.

If that wasn't enough from Upgradedpoints.com, they are also giving out $500 to five teachers which can be used to purchase school supplies. We hope whoever wins the school supplies drawing gets all the crayons and colored pencils they can get their hands on!