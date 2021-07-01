Massive $61 Million I-90 Road Project For Sioux Falls Area

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it is proposing to award a $61.6 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant to the State of South Dakota to repair I-90 in Minnehaha and McCook Counties.

USDOT says that I-90 is a critical highway corridor and the project will improve safety and increase resilience. This grant will also help the local economy and create jobs in South Dakota.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says “These timely investments in our infrastructure will create jobs and support regional economies while helping to spur innovation, confront climate change, and address inequities across the country.”

The multi-million dollar grant will be awarded to South Dakota DOT to reconstruct approximately 28 miles of I-90 in McCook and Minnehaha Counties.

The project will remove and replace the existing surface on the I-90 eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, rebuild nine functionally obsolete and structurally deficient structures, provide safety and operational enhancements, and add truck parking spaces at the westbound and eastbound rest areas.

The project supports economic vitality by rebuilding and improving a significant freight route that is nearing the end of useful life and will soon have inadequate safety facilities for truck movement.

Reconstructing this segment to avoid expected detours and adding truck parking results in benefits for freight movement and enhances the state of good repair of the corridor.

The project will be between I-90 mileage marker 362 to marker 390 from the west side of Sioux Falls west past the Salem exit.

As required under the FAST Act, Congress will have 60 days to review the Department’s proposed project awardees. After the 60-day review period, the Department is free to begin obligating funding.