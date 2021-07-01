Finally, a Minnesota sports rookie is given their rightful credit as Kirill Kaprizov has earned the Calder Memorial Trophy.

After seeing Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves and Justin Jefferson from the Vikings fall short in rookie of the year awards, the idea that Minnesota could strike out on another rookie award was somewhat looming.

This time, however, there was no debate. Kaprizov has earned the Calder Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the NHL's most proficient first-year player. He received 99 of the possible 100 votes for the award.

Kaprizov becomes the first Minnesota Wild player to win the Calder award. The 24-year-old, however, is not the only winner of the award in regards to a Minnesota NHL team. The Calder award was granted to Danny Grant and Bobby Smith of the Minnesota North Stars.

Kaprizov finished the 2020-21 season as the leader of the Wild and led all rookies in multiple categories. According to the Wild, Kaprizov "set franchise rookie records for most goals, PPG, EVG, OTG, assists, points, EVP and multi-point games (13)." As expected, Kaprizov was also named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team.

Through the season, Kaprizov appeared in 55 games and racked up a total of 51 points. His season finished with 27 goals and 24 assists. During the playoffs, he tallied two goals and one assist in seven games.

With the help of Kaprizov, the Wild returned to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 2020-21 season. Minnesota would fall short to Las Vegas in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs.

More information about the Calder Memorial Trophy and Kaprizov's selection can be found through the Minnesota Wild.