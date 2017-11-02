DON'T MISS:
More
Toddler Left in Car, Dad Charged with Child Abuse
Dave Roberts
KSFY TV
It's The Best Time To Win $5,000 From Us, Here's Why
No matter the reason, we all can agree that now is the best time of the year to have some extra bills in your wallet. That's why we're giving you THREE chances to win up to $5,000 weekdays through May 31.
Toddler Left in Car, Dad Charged with Child Abuse
Sioux Falls police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested after he left a 1-year-old child alone in a vehicle for nearly an hour.
Tech Companies Receive Grant Money for Broadband Projects
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announces connect South Dakota grant awards.
Dave Roberts
Guardians Project Finds Millions Embezzled from Reservations
South Dakota project fights financial crimes against tribes.
Happy Hamburger Day
The day after Memorial Day is set aside to honor the all time favorite grilling item. the hamburger.
Mark Tassler
Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week
Changing lives one connection at a time!
Patty Dee
41st Street and Sertoma GreatLIFE Location Now Open
Sioux Falls westsiders now have a brand new GreatLIFE fitness center they can frequent to help tone their summer beach bodies.
Buffalo Ridge Brewing Hosting a Breast Cancer Event
All proceeds from the event will benefit In His Steps: Pathways of Peace's Holy Land Breast Cancer Project.
Jonny V
Sioux Falls Summer Food Service Program Serving Hungry Kids
This program will help to feed hungry children this summer in the Sioux Falls area.
Patty Dee
Augustana Softball Wins Second NCAA DII National Championship
For the second time in school history, the Augustana Vikings are on top of the NCAA DII softball world.
Jerry Palleschi
Your Office Thermostat Is Sexist!
If women are cold at work in the office it's because the thermostat is sexist.
Randy McDaniel
Sioux Falls Makes List of Cities with Most Flat Tires
Rates of flats in South Dakota's largest city run five percent about the national average
Jeff Harkness
