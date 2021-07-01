Sioux Falls Police Remind That Most Fireworks Illegal In City

This 4th of July promises to be very spirited around the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Police posted a reminder that a majority of fireworks available are illegal to shoot off in the city limits.

The following was posted on the Sioux Falls Police Dept. Facebook page...

PUBLIC USE OF FIREWORKS (in Sioux Falls).

(a) Public use of fireworks within the city shall be limited to those specific class 1.4G fireworks having no audible report or projectile or launching components.

Get our free mobile app

(b) Examples of prohibited use fireworks include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, parachutes, and similar devices intended to propel or project flaming or explosive materials.

(c) Fireworks may not be used on any public sidewalk, street or alleyway; fireworks may not be used on private property without the expressed knowledge and permission of the property owner.

We will actively be enforcing this ordinance this weekend and the days that follow.

The weather forecast is looking great for outdoor activities around the Sioux Empire this weekend. Here is the latest outlook from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Independence Day: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.