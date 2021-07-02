Forecast: Scorching Temps Ahead for the 4th of July

We will keep the sunny and dry weather around as we head into the weekend. Highs today will be in the 90s across the region.

Tonight a clear sky with a low near 64.

Saturday continued hot and dry as we’ll turn the temperature dial up a little bit. High temperatures will still be in the 90s for Saturday.

Sunday, even warmer, near 98.

For the Fourth of July, highs will range from the mid 90s in the east to near 100 out in central South Dakota. There is a chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up Sunday afternoon, but anything that does form should be over fairly quickly.

