The Summit League is Officially Back to 10 Full-Time Members

July 1st is marked with many changes around the NCAA, and the day also marks the return of 10 full-time members for the Summit League.

As of today, the University of St. Thomas is officially a member of the Summit League. The Tommies are the first team in NCAA history to ever transition from Division III to Division I. The Summit League extended the invitation to St. Thomas back in October of 2019, and the NCAA approved the move for St. Thomas to go to Division I last July.

St. Thomas is now a full-time member of the conference and will participate in 18 of the Summit League's sponsored sports starting immediately.

“St. Thomas brings the full package – an excellent academic reputation, experienced leadership, a massive alumni network, and a winning culture,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said. “With their values-based mission and status as one of the region’s premier private universities, we know the Tommies will represent the Summit League well and we’re proud to welcome them.”

The Minneapolis-based school was one of the top schools in Division III sports having won 15 NCAA team championships. The team will be the second Division I school in the Minneapolis area with the University of Minnesota.

The addition of St. Thomas into the Summit League also gives the conference ten full-time members. This is the first time the conference has been at ten members since the 2012 season.

St. Thomas will still have three teams that will compete outside of the Summit League. The football team will be in the Pioneer League, the men's hockey team will participate in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, and the women's hockey team will play in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

More information about the Tommies move to Division I and joining the Summit League can be found here.

Source: The Summit League