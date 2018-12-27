Governor-elect Kristi Noem has announced that David Flute will join her administration as Secretary of Tribal Relations. Flute is a lifelong member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to forge meaningful relationships with the nine tribes in South Dakota, and I’m hopeful that real results will come from this foundation of trust and mutual understanding,” said Noem.

Flute will finish his term as tribal chairman at the end of 2018. In this role, he successfully negotiated a Tribal-State Tax Agreement and spearheaded several economic growth initiatives on the reservation. Flute has repeatedly represented the South Dakota Native American community before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“Governor-elect Noem has consistently been an ally to South Dakota’s Native American community,” said David Flute. “I look forward to partnering with her to build intentional partnerships that support tribal sovereignty while actively addressing problems the native community faces every day.”

Flute served in the South Dakota National Guard from 2004 to 2009, where he received two Army Commendation Medals and a Purple Heart. He lives near Sisseton with his two sons.