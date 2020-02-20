EmBe’s Tribute to Women Award Nomination Deadline Coming Soon

This is the 47th year that the Tribute to Women has been honoring women in numerous areas of achievement. But these remarkable women would not be recognized without the participation of the Sioux Falls community.

EmBe is asking that people nominate someone they admire for the positive differences they have made in our city. Nominations are due by 5 PM on Tuesday, February 25.

These are the nomination categories:

Business Achievement - Business leader or leader in a professional trade – includes sales and marketing, entrepreneurs and leaders in innovative endeavors.

Banking & Finance - Banking, accounting, financial planning, investors, other finance-related business and those who contribute to the success of the financial industry.

Community Service - An outstanding individual who gives freely of their time and talents to a nonprofit entity, human or social service.

EmBeliever Award - A man, woman, or business that demonstrates the mission of EmBe to enrich our community by empowering women and families.

Government & Law - Individuals serving local, state, or federal government, law, politics or military service.

Healthcare & STEM - Leader in the fields of healthcare, science, technology, engineering or math.

Humanities & Education - Leader in any level of education, culture, arts, music, literature, philosophy or religion.

Sylvia Henkin Award - Woman who has dedicated herself to mentoring other women in their personal/professional lives. Women aged 50+ are eligible for the Sylvia Henkin award.

Young Woman of Achievement - – Woman between the ages of 21 and 35 with community service and professional success to indicate both current leadership and her potential for extraordinary leadership and service.

For more information see EmBe online, on Facebook, or call Samantha Bucknell at 605-681-8346

