Building a Better Community through Volunteering

The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities in the Sioux Falls area, and there are a bunch of organizations that could use your help. Following are just the new opportunities. To see the complete list, go to the Helpline Center website.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver gifts Wednesday, December 5 and Thursday, December 6 between the hours of 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. You're job would be delivering boxes of food, toys, and clothing. Each volunteer can make anywhere from one to four deliveries a night, and all deliveries require a minimum of two people.

'Sharing Christmas' matches families who need help at the holidays with individuals or businesses who are willing to help. Volunteers are needed to help make reminder phone calls and to deliver the gifts to sponsored families on Thursday, December 6, Friday, December 7, and/or Saturday, December 8.

Come and join the biggest blanket making party ever. Make a tie-blanket and help provide students in need with a warm fleece blanket to have as their very own. No need to sign up. Just show up on Saturday, December 8 anytime between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School located at 1510 South Lake Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Each year, the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History transforms into a winter wonderland with decorated and themed trees. The highlight of the event is when kids of all ages get to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 8 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. There will be crafts for the kids to do and volunteers are needed to help.

Crafters and bakers are needed to volunteer their time for the 'Tinsel and Tails Holiday Craft and Bake Sale' on Saturday, December 8. The event runs from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Humane Society and focuses on Winter, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year items.

Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and want to help during the holiday season. Separate Guides are available for assistance, volunteering, giving, and special events. For more information, dial 211.