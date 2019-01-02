You’ve Got That Post-Holiday Letdown Feeling

I have trouble letting go of the holidays every year. I never seem to be ready for them and when they've passed, I mourn what I should have, could have, done, to make them more joyous, or rich, spiritual, or memorable. I long to hold onto the bright lights, the time spent with family and friends, the hope of seeing something other than the worst of people.

I know this is completely normal and yet, these emotions tear at me every January. And no amount of sage advice on the subject will change it. That being said, there is plenty of enlightened guidance from individuals much more qualified than me, on how to move into the new year with a bit less angst.

Disconnect from your tech - Make the dinner table a "no-phone zone", take breaks in your day to take a walk, meditate, ( or just close your eyes for a few minutes and breathe deeply ) or talk to a friend, ( yes, using your phone for this is acceptable ).

is acceptable ). Cut yourself some slack - Setting unreasonably high expectations for your work and personal life is a recipe for disaster. Be realistic. So you don't get to the gym this week, try to get there next week. Leftover holiday goodies all over the place? Enjoy them, but alternatively, add more veggies to your plate.

Schedule some fun stuff in the month of January - This might help to fill the void left after all the holiday events have passed.

Hang onto positive holiday feelings - Keep a favorite decoration or two up, to remind you of the good things you experienced over the holidays. Try to think of what you are grateful for instead of what you are missing, now that the holidays are over.

If you don't find yourself feeling more positive after several weeks, you may be dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, and should seek further help.

Source: Greatist/Shake Off Post-Holiday Blues