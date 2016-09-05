Contact Us
Make My Homepage
Clipart

Exploding Kittens!

The real estate blog Estately looked at Google data and figured out what people in each state are shopping for the most online. Why are we looking for exploding kittens?

Vince Ziebarth

Controversial Firing?

A student who exercised his First Amendment right has led to a teacher losing his job.

Heimlich Maneuver

Hero of the Day

A high school student is a hero for saving his friend's life while cameras rolled.

Image Google Street View

Game Over?

Game over for Gamestop? The video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer is planning on closing 150 of their stores nationwide.

Welcome back to KSOO VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to KSOO VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://ksoo.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to KSOO VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for KSOO VIP Club

Register Now

Sign up for KSOO VIP Club quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive KSOO VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

1140 KSOO-AM