KSOO is Now Available on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

KSOO is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa.

The Main Street Cafe in the morning and the Patrick Lalley show in the afternoon, plus the The Brian Kilmeade Show, Chris Plante, The Dana Show, Buck Sexton, Jim Bohannon, news, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up KSOO on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the Information 1000 KSOO skill

to enable the Information 1000 KSOO skill Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play KSOO.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.