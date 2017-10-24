Youth and Family Services Nonprofit Vandalized over Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid-City based nonprofit is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after its building and several vehicles used to transport children were battered with stones.

Youth and Family Services serves more than 14,000 children and families in 24 western South Dakota counties, providing food, access to health care, counseling, trauma training, and education and recreational programs.

The Rapid City Journa l reports that its facility was vandalized over the weekend. Damage included four shattered windows on the west side of the building and broken glass on seven of the nonprofit's vans and buses. No arrests have been made.

Spokeswoman Brianna Nelson says all of the nonprofit's programs are continuing as normal. The total cost of the damage is still being assessed.

