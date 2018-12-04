Your Cookie Choice Reveals Real You

One food item that my family always has on hand is cookies. I had to make an emergency stop at the grocery store the other day bringing my son home from school when he pointed out that we were out of Oreos.

He made sure we didn't just get the Oreo Thins like we did last time by mistake, the ones with no white stuff. To make up for it, we got the double stuffed. And not the family size only, we got the party pack.

As a kid growing up, I don't remember a single day that my mom didn't have a cookie dish full of cookies sitting on the table. And you could just help yourself. One day my friend Merle ate a whole package of Fig Newtons and mom laughed.

Well, December 4th is National Cookie Day. There's more going on inside your cookie jar than meets your taste buds. In fact, psychologists have discovered that the way your cookie crumbles reveals the flavor of your personality. Let's take a look at a few:

Chocolate Chip You're as American as apple pie

You're as American as apple pie Ginger Snaps You're bold, brave and in search of excitement. Life is never dull when you're around

You're bold, brave and in search of excitement. Life is never dull when you're around Graham Crackers You're softhearted and kind with a taste for nostalgia. You have many fond memories of your childhood

You're softhearted and kind with a taste for nostalgia. You have many fond memories of your childhood Vanilla Wafers You have uncanny intuitive powers that give you the unique ability to size up a situation or a person with breathtaking accuracy

You have uncanny intuitive powers that give you the unique ability to size up a situation or a person with breathtaking accuracy Sandwich Cookies Whether you eat the creme filling first or dunk them in milk, your choice says you're a creative person with a vivid imagination

Whether you eat the creme filling first or dunk them in milk, your choice says you're a creative person with a vivid imagination Fig Newtons Quiet, reserved and mature, your keen mind makes you a force to be reckoned with. You always have your "ducks in a row," and your organizational skills assure your home and job are both running smoothly

Quiet, reserved and mature, your keen mind makes you a force to be reckoned with. You always have your "ducks in a row," and your organizational skills assure your home and job are both running smoothly Sugar Cookies You're a nonconformist who believes that variety is the spice of life

You're a nonconformist who believes that variety is the spice of life Oatmeal As homespun and down-to-earth as a comfy pair of slippers, you're a genius at making others feel loved

Source: Radio Online