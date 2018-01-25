You don't have to search to New York, Los Angeles or Chicago to find insight and advice on creating your own personal brand. Author Sheila Anderson provides insight in her new book I.C.U., The Comprehensive Guide to Breathing Life Into Your Personal Brand.

Q: What is a "brand"

A: I define personal branding as owning the experience every person has with you through every touch point. It is about what they remember or say about you.

Q: Why is a brand important?

A: It gives you visibility and memorability in the space you want to own, whatever that space may be whether it is in the business world or your personal life. When people need to make a choice over you and another person or business, they will go with what is memorable to them.

Q: What is one thing a person or business can do immediately that can improve their brand?

A: I believe we live out our brand in three spaces: personally, online, and publicly. You are always a walking billboard of who you are. If you want to be seen as the thought leader in your industry, a top way to position yourself is through content. Be a guest speaker at a local event or association, write an article on LinkedIn or for a publication, or be a guest on a podcast. Consistency is always key in branding so make sure your message and voice is consistent.

Anderson offers further insight on how to reflect a constant example of your brand with words, goals, values, and strengths in her book I.C.U., The Comprehensive Guide to Breathing Life Into Your Personal Brand.

