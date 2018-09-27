Young Adults Better At Marriage Than Baby Boomers

I have two questions for you. 1) Are you a baby boomer? And 2) Have you been divorced?

For me, it's yes...and yes.

Apparently, us baby boomers weren't too good at the whole marriage thing. But the good news is our kids are doing a whole lot better.

According to a report from Bloomberg , divorce rates are plummeting. You read right. Our kids could have taught us a thing or two about staying married.

The U.S. divorce rate has dropped a whopping 18% from 2008 to 2016.

Not only that, the report says the characteristics of young married couples today signal a sustained decline going on into the future.

A couple reasons offered are that so-called 'Generation X' and 'Millennials' are being pickier about who they marry and tying the knot at an older age when things like finances are a bit more secure.

Well, whatever the reason, way to go!