One of the most popular songs on MTV in the mid 80's was the catchy "Keep Your Hands to Yourself." Not only was it a staple on MTV, I remember driving my LTD up and down Main Street with the song blasting through the factory speakers. Today, it's one of my favorite songs to sing with friends during karaoke.

You'll be able to sing along with the Georgia Satellites when they make a stop at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa on Saturday, August 25. The band will be playing a free concert in the Show Lounge.

The Show Lounge will open at 5:00 PM and the show starts at 8:00 PM. It's a 21 and over show and the dance floor will be open for this show.

I've had experience going to free shows in the Lounge at Grand Falls, and my advice to you is to get there early, especially if you want to sit during the performance. The seats go fast.

Another song you'll probably hear them play is a tune made popular in the movie Cocktail, starring Tom Cruise - "Hippy Hippy Shake."

Grand Falls Casino has been hosting a variety of great shows in their free show lounge. Some of the big names who've performed there include Tiffany, Flock of Seagulls, Ides of March and John Waite.

