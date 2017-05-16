You Could Be Wolfing Down Free Subs For a Year for FREE – If You’re the First One in Line at Schlotzsky’s Deli Grand Opening!

When Sioux Falls' new Schlotzsky's Deli opens on the May 25th at 10:00 AM, the early bird could get the worm - or subs in this case - for a whole year for free.

It's a grand opening promotion by the sandwich shop which is located at 1501 W. 41st St. in Sioux Falls.

We were unable to uncover the official rules for this test of endurance and will, but hey, free subs? That's cool.

In fact, according to Schlotzky's Facebook page, they'll have prizes and giveaways, plus you’ll have the chance to win free Schlotzsky's for a year!*

The first 100 guests to purchase a 6 pack of Cinnabon Classic Rolls will receive a redemption card good for one free small Original per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Let's hope the cool weather coming in is out of the area by then because there may be some folks toughing it out like a Black Friday sale.