You Can Get your Cheap on and Still Have Fun in Sioux Falls

Another weekend is upon us and that gives us two days to try and have all of the fun we missed out on while were were working.

So is it possible to maximize your end-of-week merriment in Sioux Falls without busting your budget? The travel website Thrillist thinks so.

They've included South Dakota's largest city on a list of 15 places in America that they classify as 'The Best U.S. Cities to Spend a Big Weekend, Without Going Broke'.

For downtown eats, they recommend a half-order of Mama’s Ladas enchiladas for $6.25.

For drinks, their choice is Monk’s House of Ale Repute (8th Street), where craft pints regularly run under $5.

For inexpensive activities, Thrillist suggests spending a few bucks on gas for the drive out to Palisades State Park. Admission is $4.

As for me, I love Tortilleria Hernandez (Fairfax Avenue) for delicious tacos and burritos that are definitely budget-friendly. Keep in mind, this place is cash only.

You won't find a better tasting, inexpensive meal than the hot dogs at Costco, which come with a drink and will run you just $1.50.

When it come to cheap activities, a pair of cheap seats to a Sioux Falls Canaries game along with a brat and a beer can't be beat.

If free is more your style, check out the downtown sculpture walk.

Once you've explored Sioux Falls, check out one of Thrillist's other cheap weekend getaway cities:

Memphis

Washington DC

Greenville, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Flagstaff, Arizona

New Orleans

Pittsburgh

Houston

Providence, Rhode Island

St. Louis

Milwaukee

Salt Lake City

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Reno

See Also: