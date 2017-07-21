You Can Fish To Help Cure Kids Cancer

The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2018 is coming up March 22nd & 23rd. Please put that on your calendar.

Ben Davis

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is Nov. 10th - 12th at the Sioux Falls Arena. Please put that on your calendar too, because this year the Dakota Angler Ice Institute will feature a kids fishing pond with all the proceeds given to Cure Kids Cancer!

Ice Institute

Midwest Extreme Outdoors is donating their equipment so kids can have fun catching walleye, bluegill, and bass !

All the proceeds from the fishing pond will be given to Cure Kids Cancer! Kids helping Kids! So plan on making some great memories with your kids while helping out other great kids!

See Also: