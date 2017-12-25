Yee-haw! Cowboy Chicken Under Construction in Sioux Falls

It's not broasted or fried. A new chicken restaurant is opening in 2018 in Sioux Falls and will specialize in cooking chicken on a rotisserie over a wood fire.

Cowboy Chicken will open its first South Dakota restaurant soon. It's located at 2700 West 41st Street next to Great Western Bank in Sioux Falls.

In addition to wood-fired chicken, Cowboy Chicken's menu includes chicken enchiladas, sandwiches, salads, and chicken strips made with their signature wood-fired rotisserie chicken that has been deboned, hand-battered and flash fried. Sides include twice baked potaters, corn fritters, baked sweet potatoes, fresh cut fries, baked mac & cheese and many more.

According to an article on their website every Monday from 4:00 PM to close, children 10 and under receive one free kids’ meal with the purchase of a regular adult entrée at all Cowboy Chicken locations.

Looking for a job? Cowboy Chicken is now hiring.

