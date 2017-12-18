Year Round Brown Taking Over Sioux Falls Sun Tan City Locations

Year Round Brown is taking over the Sun Tan City locations and its current memberships in Sioux Falls.

The tanning business will take possession of the three Sioux Falls Sun Tan City businesses December 22. The locations impacted are South Marion Road, South Tennis Lane, and South Sycamore Avenue.

Year Round Brown has been in business for nearly 40 years and also has locations in Brookings, Watertown, and Vermillion.

Sun Tan City has been in business since 2001.

