Yankton Police: Body Discovered Had Been There an Extended Period

The discovery and subsequent investigation of a body found in Yankton revealed the death was not recent. That's the story emerging from police who assisted the fire department in the removal of the dead man in the 100 block of 3rd Street.

"Officers responded to the scene and located a male body that had been at this location for an extended period. The Yankton Fire Department responded with equipment and help extricate the body." said Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulson. "An autopsy was ordered for Tuesday April 3rd in Sioux Falls. We believe we know the identity of the male but are waiting until his family is notified."

The report to police was made at 2:00 PM on Monday (April 2). Paulson did not indicate who made the report and stated no further details are available at this time.

