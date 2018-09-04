Wounded Warriors Tour Makes Labor Day Appearance in Sioux Falls

A mobility-equipped 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor is traveling the United States in a one-of-a-kind tour to support the Wounded Warriors Project. The 8th annual trek was in Sturgis last week and made a stop at Sioux Falls Ford on Labor Day. And, as everyone knows, when traveling across the Rushmore State one simply must make a stop at Wall Drug for a hearty breakfast.

The tour will conclude in New York city, fittingly on Veteran's Day. But first, a trip of over 25,000 miles and 45 states will raise awareness and funds for the Wounded Warrior Project. Through each stop, people are invited and encouraged to show their support for our military families by signing the tour vehicle with a message of support to our country’s veterans and their families.

The Ford F-150 raptor will be given to a deserving veteran and his or her family at the end of the High Five Tour.

After fueling up at the Flying J Truck Stop, the Raptor will travel to St. Cloud, Mn. to continue it's worthy mission.

If you would like to donate, and it's a very good thing, click here.