Work for South Dakota Tourism in 2019

Put your smile on and brush up on your state history, statistics and trivia. The Help Wanted sign is out for those who have an interest in becoming ambassadors to the Mount Rushmore State.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill seasonal positions for Travel Counselors and Supervisors at five Welcome Center locations along interstates 29 and 90. These positions are for the time period of May through October to assist visitors with travel needs, answer questions and promote South Dakota’s travel opportunities.

Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history and visitor attractions, and have basic computer skills and excellent communication skills.

The Welcome Centers are open seven days a week from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM and are located along interstates 29 and 90 near Wilmot, Vermillion, Chamberlain and Spearfish.

Applications may be obtained from South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation offices, or by visiting www.SDVisit.com .

The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.