‘Wonder Woman’ Honest Trailer Can’t Diss The Movie Because It’s So Awesome
Honest Trailers on YouTube are one of my favorite things. They take your favorite movies and rip them to shreds...usually.
Anybody that has talked to me this Summer knows that I am obsessed with Wonder Woman! I loved the movie, I love Gal Gadot, I love Patty Jenkins, I loved everything about it.
After I saw the movie, I started reading up on Wonder Woman's different reincarnations and how her comics started and so on. I dove in.
I got a t-shirt and everything!
So, a friend of mine, that knows I'm obsessed, sent me the link for the Honest Trailer and I was nervous. I didn't want them to ruin one of my favorite movies!
Then I watched it, and they couldn't tear it apart because it's awesome and they know it. They get a couple digs in, but it's mainly about the DC Universe being dumb, not Wonder Woman.
She really is in a Justice League of Her Own! Such a great movie!
And it is out on Blu Ray and DVD now!