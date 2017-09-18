Woman Threatens Kids With Knife, Sioux Falls Police Investigating

Sioux falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a woman threatened two kids with a knife over the weekend.

"Sometime on Saturday afternoon we had a seven year old and an eight year old were threatened with a knife by an adult woman. Sounds like she rode up on a bike and had the knife behind her back. At some point she threatened the kids. The kids ran away to a relative and ended up calling police. No injuries with that."

Clemens says police know who the woman is but haven't found her yet.