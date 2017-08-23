Woman Racer Goes Fastest in History

My family and I traveled to Brainerd, Minnesota to watch the 2017 Lucas Oil Nationals drag race at Brainerd International Raceway.

It's an annual event for us. We attend three solid days of professional NHRA Drag Racing.

Friday and Saturday involves qualifying. The championship eliminations are on Sunday.

We were in for a special treat on Friday. We got to see the records shattered in both Funny Car and Top Fuel.

A female driver made the fastest run ever in drag racing history. Leah Pritchett drove the Papa John's Top Fuel dragster thru the track in 3.64 seconds at a speed of 330.63 mph.

Watch what we saw:

She even went on to win the event on Sunday. Here's a look at that:

