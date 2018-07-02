Woman Looses Control, Crashes into Bridge on I-229 Sioux Falls

A woman suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive after losing control of her car on I-229 just south of the I-90 interchange in Sioux Falls. The crash occurred on Sunday (July 1) just after 5:00 PM.

According to sources, Kimbra Schreurs, 30, has serious but non-life threatening injuries. She hit the underside of the overpass of 60th Street North, between I-90 and the Benson Road exit. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The Department of Transportation conducted a bridge inspection to ensure the structural integrity was intact.

With the 4th of July travel week underway, authorities are reminding motorists to be mindful of their surrounds and drive with attention to the flow of traffic and driving conditions.

As always, Highway Patrol troopers will have a visible presence on the roadways. Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Craig Price says the goal is to keep people safe and help them safely arrive at their destination.

“Safe driving is important no matter what the day,” says Colonel Price. “We will continue to stress the same reminders we always do: Wear your seatbelt, follow speed limits, pay attention and use a designated driver if needed.”

