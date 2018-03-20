Woman Injured in Carjacking on Sioux Falls West Side

A Sioux Falls woman was injured in a violent incident when she was pulled from her vehicle by a stranger, who then drove off with her car.

The carjacking occurred late at night on Monday (March 19) at 11:30 PM, in the 5800 block of west 12th Street in Sioux Falls. The incident happened in the parking lot of a business. As the woman pulled up to the building, the man came out, pulled her out of the car and to the ground a took off. The man was described by the victim as a Hispanic man wearing jeans. The woman received minor injuries.

Police advice for your safety when driving, to keep your doors locked. If you see something out of the ordinary, drive away as soon as possible to a location of safety. Police say it is important to call police as soon as possible.

If you saw anything in that area that could be related to the crime, contact Police or Crimestoppers.

