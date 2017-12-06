A Sioux Falls woman who slid into the ditch during the snowy commute home on Monday blames her sleeping husband for the accident.

Heather Berben was driving on racetrack I-229 on Monday and lost control of her vehicle as she attempted to avoid rear-ending the vehicle ahead of her that she had been following too closely.

"If my husband would have been driving this never would have happened," she said. "He was tired and didn't want to drive so we ended up in the ditch."

Berben's husband, Kent Berben, didn't completely disagree with her assessment of the accident.

"My wife is one of the worst drivers I've ever seen," he said. "Had I not felt so sleepy from waking up at 3:00 A.M. this morning I would have driven but I was afraid I was going to fall asleep at the wheel. Now I realize that having my wife drive was not really an improvement."

Kent Berben said he awoke to his wife screaming as their vehicle was spinning to the ditch. A tow truck had to pull their 2015 Chevy Impala out of the ditch. Mr. Berben was able to drive home.

The only damage to the vehicle was passenger side grab handle being ripped from the ceiling.

This is satire. It’s not real, obviously. But it was fun to write. ~Andy

