Woman Awaiting Manslaughter Sentence Accused of Escape

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A St. Francis woman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of escape from custody and criminal contempt.

Twenty-five-year-old Omalewin Neck pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to involuntary manslaughter in an October 2017 vehicle crash that killed another person.

The U.S. attorney's office says she was ordered held in custody pending her Jan. 4 sentencing but was granted furlough for a funeral and didn't report back to jail on Dec. 1 as ordered.

