WNBA Great Lindsay Whalen to Retire

WNBA great Lindsay Whalen announced that she is going to be retiring from the sport at the end of the 2018 season.

It doesn't come as a complete surprise considering Whalen has been pulling double duty as she accepted the University of Minnesota Head Women's Basketball Coach position earlier this year.

Over her illustrious career, Whalen has tallied up four WNBA titles and has been one of the most consistent point guards in the entire league.

A floor general on the court as many of her teammates and fellow competitors would agree, her basketball IQ is top notch and it will certainly come in handy during his next adventure into coaching.

In a statement, Whalen thanked those who helped her along the way:

"I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future."

With three games left in the regular season, the Minnesota Lynx have already secured a spot in the WNBA Playoffs.

