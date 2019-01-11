Winterfest of Wheels Coming, Save the Date

It doesn't matter if you're not a car, truck or motorcycle fanatic. It doesn't matter if you're not a shopper. All that really matters is that you love children and want to help them when they and their families are struggling. That being said, you will find something you'll love at the Winterfest of Wheels .

It is coming up on February 1 through 3 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. And yes, you will see unique, premier, and classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Some of them from famous television shows and movies, some from rare private collections, all of them beautiful.

You will also find raffles for a fantastic grill, t-shirts, and other great prizes. There is a coloring contest for the kids and a "Ditch Your Man Room" for the ladies with tons of great shopping from a wide variety of vendors. There will be live music from 5:30 to 8:30 on Friday night, Zoo Express and Mr. Twister on Saturday and fun mascot characters, a swap meet and memorabilia all three days.

The most important thing is all money raised supports the Cure Kids Cancer organization which provides direct support to children and their families who are battling cancer.

Tickets are available online and at J&L Harley-Davidson for $10, $11 at the door.

For more information see Winterfest of Wheels online and on Facebook or call 605-231-3100.