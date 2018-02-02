Cars and car enthusiasts come together this weekend for more than just the glitz and glam. More than showing off their pride and joy. The annual Winterfest of Wheels will rock the Sioux Falls Convention Center February 2-4 with proceeds benefiting Cure Kids Cancer.

Not only will you see rarely seen collector cars, trucks and bikes but for three spectacular days everyone who walks through the doors will find something to talk about for months to come.

Ladies we heard you! This year you'll find and expanded Ditch Your Man room that's glammed-up with a ton products.

Visit the Winterfest of Wheels website for daily schedule and exhibit information.

See Also: