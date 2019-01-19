Winter Storm Forces Postponement of Sioux Falls Skyforce Game

The weather system that brought wind and snow to Sioux Falls on Friday also affected the Chicago area. As a result, the Sioux Falls Skyforce versus Windy City Bulls game scheduled for tonight (January 19, 2019) will happen in late February.

Windy City played a Friday night game at home at the Sears Centre Arena against Erie, a game the Bulls lost in the final minute. The venue is located in Hoffman Estates which is a suburb in the northwest part of the Chicagoland area.

The Bulls’ flight to Sioux Falls was scheduled to leave around 10:00 AM, but that expected departure was among 500 others canceled because of 4 to 8 inches of snow and strong winds that made attempts at aviation a dicey proposition.

All parties involved decided it would be better to push the game to a place on the schedule where both teams would have a little bit more breathing room. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 26 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Another factor that played into the decision is that Windy City was scheduled to host the Westchester Knicks on Monday afternoon as a part of a Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday event making a Sunday, January 20 outing hard to pull off as a part of a slate that had three games planned over four days.

For the Bulls, the February 26 date is an addition to a schedule that has them playing every other day after the All-Star Break over a seven-day stretch. Sioux Falls will be returning from two road games against Eastern Conference foes on February 21 against Long Island and February 24 at Raptors 905.

When it comes to the Sanford Pentagon’s availability to host, the game will arrive at a time prior to the March basketball mania from the college ranks. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament begins on March 2, and the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Tournament to immediately follow.