Winter Isn’t Done With South Dakota Yet

Winter must want to remind us that it's still here and can still make a mess. The National Weather Service has issues a series of watches warnings and advisories for South Dakota for Monday.

In Sioux Falls we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Monday (March 5) from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving.

* WHAT...Rain is expected to transition to snow Monday morning. As the rain transitions to snow, there may be a small amount of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

