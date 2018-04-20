WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal got right to the point.

"It couldn't have gone any worse at the start for us, and it couldn't have gone any better for them," Staal said. "They got the momentum and ran with it, especially early."

Jacob Trouba, Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia scored in the first 11:59 to chase Minnesota goalie Devan Dubynk and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Wild 5-0 on Friday night to win a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series in the second round. Colorado beat Nashville 2-1 later Friday night to force Game 6.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his second shutout of the series, and Mark Scheifele added a goal in the third to help the Jets finish off the Wild in five games.

The 30-year-old Little joined the Jets franchise in 2007-08 when it was based in Atlanta.

The white-clad crowd of 15,321 at Bell MTS Place stood and began cheering and waving white towels with just over two minutes remaining. A similar-size crowd was outside watching on giant screens at a "whiteout" street party.

Winnipeg's previous post-season appearance was a sweep by Anaheim in 2015. The franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011. The Thrashers started in 1999-2000, with their only playoff series ending in four straight losses to the New York Rangers in 2007. The series came 31 years after the original Jets last won a series before the team moved to Arizona.

