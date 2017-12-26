Wind Chill Advisory Through Tuesday for Sioux Falls

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota and northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.