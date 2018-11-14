Win Tickets to See Tonic Sol-fa at the Washington Pavilion

The Emmy Award-winning a cappella ensemble Tonic Sol-fa is coming to the Washington Pavilion and you could win a pair of tickets to their show on Friday, November 30.

Tonic Sol-fa has established itself not only as the most in-demand vocal group in the Midwest but also one of the most successful independent acts in America. In addition to substantial CD sales of its own independent releases (2,000,000 copies sold), the group has toured extensively throughout the US and abroad, building their base with a steady list of festivals and private shows that eventually led to numerous sold-out tours of theaters and small arenas.

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Then on Tuesday, November 27 we will select six (6) winners who will receive two (2) tickets to see the show. That's right. Six winners. Twelve tickets. It's the "12 Tonic Days of Christmas"!

*This is a local market contest. Contest ends at 11:59:59 on November 29, 2018.

