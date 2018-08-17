Described as the "Best Elvis Show You'll Ever See," Donny Edwards brings his Ultimate Tribute to Elvis Presley to the Royal River Casino on August 24 & 25 and you could be there!

We are giving away 10 pairs of tickets: 5 pairs for Friday, August 24th and 5 pairs for Saturday, August 25th!

NOTE : Date and time of tickets subject to availability. TownsquareMedia, Results Radio, this station and Royal River Casino cannot guarantee a specific date.