WIN in Workforce Summit Leading Forward in Sioux Falls

Success is defined as "the accomplishment of one's goals" or the "attainment of wealth, position, honors, etc."

At least, that is the definition you'll find in a dictionary. Success has many different meanings depending upon the area in which you may be seeking it. A successful life for most people means balance. Equal parts work success and personal happiness.

The big question is, how to go about attaining success in life, whether personal, professional, or both. The answers can be elusive, seeking them is what the WIN in the Workforce Summit is all about.

The WIN in the Workforce Summit , organized by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation , is happening on Thursday, August 23 from 10:45 AM (registration begins) to 5 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online .

Whether you're an employer or employee, job creator or job seeker, this event will examine a multitude of topics you will find beneficial in seeking out, keeping and nurturing great employees. You'll also have the chance to share the successes and advice you've found valuable in your workforce environment.

With 3 top-notch, inspirational, keynote speakers, breakout sessions covering everything from human resources to youth in the workforce; the WIN in the Workforce Summit is a must-attend for anyone seeking higher ground on their success meter.

