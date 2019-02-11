Will the Minnesota Vikings Trade Xavier Rhodes?

Will the Minnesota Vikings trade cornerback Xavier Rhodes?

It is not something that may be likely, but when ESPN Vikings NFL Nation Reporter Courtney Cronin was asked to make a bold prediction about the offseason for Minnesota that was her thought.

As she mentions in her explanation, it would be likely that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would be very abrasive to the idea, but if it made the best sense for the organization, he may be more open to the deal.

This season, Rhodes salary will count $13.4 million against the cap and we all know how NFL teams evaluate the cap hit vs the real impact of a player.

The defensive has a lot of cornerbacks on the roster with guys like Trae Waynes, Mike Hughes and Mackensie Alexander plus we know the Vikings can almost be counted on to draft another cornerback in the NFL Draft as they seemingly always do. (It is something Rick Spielman can't help himself with)

Courtney points out that the Vikings could potentially parlay a trade for Xavier Rhodes into help at the offensive line which might get the fans on board considering their public dismay with the lack of success at that position group in 2018.