Will the Minnesota Vikings Give Adam Thielen a Contract Extension?

Will the Minnesota Vikings give star wide receiver Adam Thielen a contract extension?

After his performance last year, many fans and his own representatives believe he deserves one.

Speaking to ESPN 1500 in the Twin Cities, his agent Blake Baratz said the conversations about an extension with Thielen are already in the works.

He went on to say that he doesn't see Adam as someone who would hold out and that as his agent he wouldn't recommend a hold out as long as both sides are working in a good faith effort to secure the wide receiver's future in Minnesota.

Thielen's numbers last year were amazing, with 113 receptions, 9 touchdowns, and 1,373 yards.

Even though the Vikings signed Stefon Diggs to a contract extension last offseason, it doesn't appear that Minnesota will shy away from giving Thielen an extension as well.

Thielen did sign a contract extension back in 2017 that will pay him $8 million this season but after his production last year, he probably deserves a pay increase that will put him in the top 10 at his position.

Considering the public praise from Thielen's agent toward the organization and the public praise we continue to hear from the Vikings about their love for their star wide receiver, my guess is that a contract extension is worked out his off season.