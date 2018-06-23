Will Hot Dog Water Cure What Ails You? Probably Not.

This past week, it was brought to my attention that a product simply called, Hot Dog Water, had been introduced at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada. It was being marketed as the next great health product. M-hm, you read that correctly. This product was little more than a boiled hot dog, floating in its own water, in a nicely designed bottle.

I forgot to mention the price. This new "health" product was selling for $37.99 Canadian and around $28.57 in U.S. money! Yes, people were buying it. Why not? The creator was claiming amazing health benefits like, increasing your brain function, aiding in weight loss, balancing electrolytes, protection against infection and disease and more.

What was he backing these claims up with? Nothing. That was the point. Douglas Bevans perpetrated this little hoax as a lesson to consumers, "about the control many companies — especially health and wellness brands — have over their purchasing power." All of this was explained in the fine print on the bottles, which apparently no one bothered to read.

Bevans went on to say, "With clicks, likes, and social media combined with pseudoscience, we are particularly vulnerable when it comes to our purchases". This was a fairly creative way to get his message across. But the weird thing is he sold a lot of it!

