After what seems like the longest winter ever, here's the perfect weekend to get over your cabin fever and look ahead to those days of outdoor fun. The 51st Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show begins today (March 8) at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. This is four days of the biggest show of its kind.

Each year hundreds of vendors congregate in Sioux Falls to show off new resorts, lodges and camps from the Midwest and Canada. It's a perfect opportunity for you and the family to decide on this year's vacation.

For water lovers take advantage of special boat show pricing on the newest fishing boats and pontoons, tackle and electronics. Maybe you're taking the leap to an RV, camper or a new trailer.

And for the more serious outdoors enthusiasts there are several great hunting and fishing seminars. No worries if the kids are tagging along. You'll find the live trout pond and this year kids fishing workshops.

Show Times:

Thursday, March 8 - 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday, March 9 - 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday, March 10 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sunday, March 11 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Then when you've wrapped up your summer vacation plans head over to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the Outdoor Living Expo.

See Also: