Who’s Ready for Some ‘Redneck Housewives of Alabama’?

Here's the story Chad and Beth were talking about Monday morning (October 22) on the Main Street Cafe. You knew it was just a matter of time before something like this reared its ugly head - or in this case, pretty head.

"Redneck Housewives of Alabama" is set to make its premiere next month in Huntsville. It's being billed as a TV show for viewers "longing for a reality show featuring housewives who shoot guns and love the outdoors."

The website Alabama.com reports that the show features eight truck-driving, gun-toting, beer-swilling, family-raising women. The pilot shows cast members doing everything from working on a farm to mudbogging to getting a tattoo.

It's still unclear whether the series has a deal with a TV network or not, but updates on the show are posted on their official website as well as their Facebook page .

Source: Associated Press, Alabama.com