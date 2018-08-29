Where’s the Beef? On a South Dakota Highway near Sisseton

You've undoubtedly heard the catchphrase "Where's the beef?" made famous by a television ad campaign starring actress Clara Peller that was run by the Wendy's restaurants back in 1984 right?

Well, this past weekend the beef was all over a rural northeastern South Dakota highway.

KSFY TV is reporting that on Saturday, (August 25) a crash involving two semitrailers near Sisseton, South Dakota caused over 30,000 pounds of roast to spill all over the road.

Highway Patrol officials told KSFY that foggy conditions were to blame for the crash that happened on a highway in Roberts County. The drivers of the two semis, fortunately, walked away from the accident with only minor injuries. The 15 tons of cargo on board, not so much, it ended up being strewn across the road.

It truly was a bunch of ground chuck at that point. KSFY reports the 30,000 pounds of beef was eventually picked up and hauled off to a landfill.

Source: KSFY TV

