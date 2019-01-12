The landscape of sports betting has certainly changed lately in the United States and it has a lot of people asking where they can make a legal sports bet.

In fact, we get that question a lot on our show or through social media.

Recently a listener reached out on social media to ask that question again as he had traveled to Kansas in the recent weeks and was wondering if he could have stopped at one of the casinos in Council Bluffs, IA and made a wager on a game.

The answer to his question was NO for now, but that could be changing.

According to ESPN, here is a look at the current states that do allow sports betting, those that will, those that have bills in the legislature and those that currently have no plans to allow it at all.

Right now, eight states have full fledged sports betting... Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New Mexico.

Arkansas and New York have recently passed bills that will go into place soon as they enter the sports gambling world as well.

Many others have bills being mulled over in their states and my guess is many will follow.

But back to the question a lot of our listeners ask in the state of South Dakota, where is the closest place to make a legal wager on a game?

The answer can be two folds.

If it is proximity you are looking for, as we sit here today, the answer is Mississippi.

With about 1,040 miles to drive, it is the shortest trip via car, just ahead of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

However, with direct flights to Las Vegas out of Sioux Falls, the quicker trip is to hop on an Allegiant flight and you can be there in about 3 hours.

Regardless of the one you choose, one day it seems as if the great state of South Dakota will follow the rest of the country and get on the sports betting train so they aren't left at the station.